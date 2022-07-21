Strategic Equity Management Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $303.03 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

