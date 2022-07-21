Strike Market Capitalization Achieves $62.39 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $62.39 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $19.12 or 0.00084279 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00322092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016107 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.