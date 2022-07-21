Strike Market Capitalization Achieves $62.39 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $62.39 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $19.12 or 0.00084279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00322092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

