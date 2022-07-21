Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 11.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

SYK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.11. 12,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

