Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $197.81. 9,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average of $242.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

