Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $925,796.81

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $925,796.81 and approximately $14,898.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,071,294 coins and its circulating supply is 46,371,294 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

