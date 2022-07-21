Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 26,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,297. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 684,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 176,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 697,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 170,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

