Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,023. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

