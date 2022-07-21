Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 5.9%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.81. Approximately 211,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,106,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$729.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$169.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 2.9629325 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,505,889.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

