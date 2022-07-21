SVB Leerink Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $625.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $37.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $572.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.47 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

