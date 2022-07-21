SVB Leerink Lowers Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target to $6.00

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centogene Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $2.10 on Monday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centogene stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Centogene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

