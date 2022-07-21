Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

