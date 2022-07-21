Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,148,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,518. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

