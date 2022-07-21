Synthetify Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $937,892.32 and approximately $78,839.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00330426 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001672 BTC.
About Synthetify
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Synthetify Coin Trading
