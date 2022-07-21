T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of TROW opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.5% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

