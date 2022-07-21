Talos Energy’s (TALO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $413.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. Analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,173,743.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,342 shares of company stock worth $27,747,727 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Talos Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

