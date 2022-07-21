Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $145.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

TNDM opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.35 and a beta of 0.77. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 180,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

