TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TASK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TaskUs by 83.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,248 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

