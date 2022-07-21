Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 412.32 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 410 ($4.90). 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($4.87).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.33.

Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.67%.

Insider Transactions at Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Lothar Mentel acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 416 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,384 ($24,368.20). In related news, insider Paul Edwards bought 16,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($84,324.21). Also, insider Lothar Mentel purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($24,368.20).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

