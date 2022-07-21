Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 412.32 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 410 ($4.90). 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($4.87).
Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.33.
Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.67%.
Insider Transactions at Tatton Asset Management
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.
