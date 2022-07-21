Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.15) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.28) to GBX 189 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.97) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.63) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.28).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

LON:TW traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 122.25 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 7,133,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 110.30 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In other news, insider Clodagh Moriarty acquired 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). In related news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,570.05). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,771 shares of company stock worth $5,481,466.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.