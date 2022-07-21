TD Securities Trims Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Target Price to C$16.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s current price.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.30. 470,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.30. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

