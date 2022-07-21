TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

SNX stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.