Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

TECK opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 600,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,352,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

