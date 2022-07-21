TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,208.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $41,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,549,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 43,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

TELA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

