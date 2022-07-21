Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.78

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 14435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

