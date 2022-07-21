Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

TNABY has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( OTCMKTS:TNABY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

