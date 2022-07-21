Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Terex were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Terex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

