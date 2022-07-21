Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $449,064.37 and approximately $11.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,740.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00521341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00242121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00014299 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

