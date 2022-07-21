Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 2,951 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $13,427.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,092,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,576.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 1.3 %

LLAP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 3,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,201. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $36,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

