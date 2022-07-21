Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.65. Terran Orbital shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 1,042 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,098,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,237.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 104,012 shares of company stock valued at $523,844 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,857,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

