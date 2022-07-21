Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $850.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $51.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $794.10. The company had a trading volume of 909,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,846,396. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $708.02 and its 200-day moving average is $860.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

