Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 49.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 9.3 %

Tesla stock traded up $68.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $811.36. 1,911,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,846,396. The stock has a market cap of $840.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $708.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $860.44. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.0% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6,258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.