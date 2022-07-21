Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $742.50, but opened at $764.86. Tesla shares last traded at $786.67, with a volume of 574,882 shares.

The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $850.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $860.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

