Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.33 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

