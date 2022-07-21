Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.42 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00006919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $77.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 923,873,576 coins and its circulating supply is 902,322,971 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

