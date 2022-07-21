The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

