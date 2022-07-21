The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.04. 64,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,466. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.