The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

