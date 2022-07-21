The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €36.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($36.87) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.39) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($48.89) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.30) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.40) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.57) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($19.90).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.