The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $365.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.52.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.96. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

