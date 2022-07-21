The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

