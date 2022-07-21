The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -6,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Macerich Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MAC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Macerich by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

