The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

RealReal Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.09 on Thursday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at RealReal

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on RealReal in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in RealReal by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $12,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 831,610 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $4,792,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 495,288 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

