The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Buys 12,117 Shares

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,663.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,582,359 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,813.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 851 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $7,429.23.

On Thursday, July 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $10,361.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $10,114.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,200 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $9,972.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 15,518 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $119,798.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $135,735.60.

On Monday, June 13th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 120,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 352,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $1,395,504.00.

Singing Machine Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Singing Machine stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 18,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,239. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Singing Machine

Separately, TheStreet lowered Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

Further Reading

