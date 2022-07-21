The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 77,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

