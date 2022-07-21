TheStreet Downgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to C+

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

