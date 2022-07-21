TheStreet Upgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to “B-“

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.