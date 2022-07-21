Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 496,340 shares.The stock last traded at $107.69 and had previously closed at $106.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

