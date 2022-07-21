Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008362 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008086 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00197633 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

