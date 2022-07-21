Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TITN opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.