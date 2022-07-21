TokenClub Hits Market Cap of $10.33 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $7.49 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,339.13 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TokenClub is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

